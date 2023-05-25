Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council and Lytle Park sponsors are accepting submissions for their upcoming summer outdoor quilt show to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 10.

All entrants must complete and mail the Intent to Exhibit Form prior to delivery of quilts. That form and the quilt labels are available at mattoonartscouncil.org, as well as more details about the show's guidelines.

Forms must be postmarked by Saturday, June 3, and mailed to: City of Mattoon, Arts and Tourism, 208 N. 19th St, Mattoon, IL 61938; attention Julia Degler

Late forms and quilts will be considered on the availability of space. You do not have to send a photo of your quilt to enter or participate.

All of the quilts exhibited will be judged by Sandy Evans from Westville. There will be an award for Best in Show, as well as a Viewers Choice Award selected by the public who attend the show.

For more information, contact Jamie Willis at jamiequilts50@gmail.com.