MATTOON — The annual Mattoon Artworks will showcase both live music and the live drawing/painting of an original work of art on Saturday downtown.

The Mattoon Arts Council's festival also will offer 30 art vendors, eight food trucks and booths, a Mattoon High School student artwork exhibit, and children's activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in and around Heritage Park.

Artist and Mattoon native Scott Barber, who has a Scobar clothing line, usually creates chalk drawings at Artworks, including a giant image of a surfing bagel in 2022. This year, he has decided to try something different by drawing/painting on a grid of four canvases in the park.

"The content of what goes on those canvases will be mostly dictated by people writing ideas on paper and then putting them in a fishbowl that I'll pull from throughout the event," Barber said in his event announcement. "I've never done anything like this, and it could be a terrible idea, but it also could be a lot of fun."

Arts Council Coordinator Julia Degler said festival-goers will be able to bid on the finished work during an auction at 2 p.m. at the council's booth, where Barber's Regal Gecko hot sauce also will be on sale. Author Christina Henderson of Mattoon, who has written the "Truth Truth Lie" psychological thriller under her Christina Delay pen name, will be at this booth, too.

The live music will include a performance by Reverend Robert from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the park's bandshell. Under this stage name, musician Bobby Reynolds of Charleston specializes in prewar blues. His acoustic musical repertoire also includes early 20th century styles of ragtime and jazz, Hawaiian, African and Caribbean. He tours widely.

"He is known all over the world for blues and he lives here. I love that," Degler said. She added that Reverend Robert will be joined by guest musicians Dusty Maninfior of Mattoon and his son, Jack, a member of the Invisible Spiders youth band.

Other performances will include Margene's Dance Studio, 10 a.m. at the train depot parking lot mural; Mattoon Community Concert Band, 10:30 a.m. in the depot's Lone Elm Room; and local vocalist Aimee Wetenkamp with special guests, 12:30 p.m. in the Lone Elm Room. This room will host the high school student artwork exhibit, as well.

The artisan booths will feature ceramics and pottery, crocheted items and other fiber art, homemade candles and soap, metalwork, photography, woodwork and more.

"We have a lot of creative people around here who have really done something with their artwork by turning it into a business," Degler said, adding that this extends to the artistry of cooking.

The food and drink lineup will be comprised of artisan Julie Gilliland's freeze-dried candy, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels, the House of Brisket, La Luna Mexican Grill, Raven's Cravins, J.D.'s Smoke Shack & Country Bake Shop, Patty Lou's Sweet Treats, and SweeTea'z. Degler said J.D.'s will be serving up Regal Gecko hot sauce.

Children's art activities will be offered by the Arts Council, Mattoon Public Library and other groups.