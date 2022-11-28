Mattoon Christmas Walk to feature decorated homes, silent auction

MATTOON — Retirees Phyllis and Ron Dickinson had aimed to get a single level house when they moved back to Mattoon in 2016, but found themselves drawn to a Baby Victorian style one instead.

This house at 2620 Western Ave. has separate, intimate living room, dining room, and kitchen spaces connected by short hallways in contrast to the cavernous open floor plans that are part of many modern homes. Small bedrooms, including one with an adjoining study, are located upstairs.

"I like cozy little spaces," Phyllis Dickinson said.

The retired schoolteacher and her husband, a retired minister with the First United Methodist Church, have since furnished these spaces with an antique pie safe, vintage wooden totes and other country primitive items. Their decorations complement the furnishings and change with the season, with pine cones, pine boughs and Christmas trees being in place for the holidays.

Community members are invited to tour the Dickinsons' house and three other decorated homes during the annual PEO Christmas Walk from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Due to COVID-19, this will be Chapter KQ of the PEO Sisterhood's first Christmas Walk since 2019.

"It's wonderful. It really is. The Christmas Walk is great for PEO and wonderful to do for the community," said event chair Anieta Trame of the walk's return. She said proceeds will go to PEO's ongoing efforts to provide scholarships and other assistance to local women in need. PEO stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Christmas Walk participants can start their tours at any of the four participating homes, which also will include 3208 Western Ave., 100 Ambrose Drive, and 10296 Old State Road. Refreshments will be offered at the Old State location.

Route maps, which also serve as walk tickets, will be available for $10 per person at each home. Entry will be free for those ages 12 and under.

PEO has added a new silent auction to the returning Christmas Walk. Trame said the lineup of donated auction items features a painting, rag quilt, tree skirt and matching stockings, Longaberger gift basket, Christmas arrangements, and St. Louis spring house walk tickets paired with St. Louis gift items.

"We have some very generous people in our organization," Trame said of the donors. She noted that Christmas Walk participants can bid on any auction items that catch their attention during the tours and then call back later to check on the bidding and increase their bids if they wish.

Phyllis and Ron Dickinson have decorated their home, built in 1993, with four Christmas trees for the holiday season. These trees include one in the front living room adorned with pine cones and one in the back family room trimmed with red and black buffalo check ribbon.

Ron Dickinson said he and his wife signed their home to be in a previous PEO Christmas Walk and they were more than happy to take part in the fundraiser again.