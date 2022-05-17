Mattoon library to debut Civil War history room, host events

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library plans to debut the new Civil War Room in its Local History Center during a series of special events on Thursday and Friday.

Those events are scheduled to include singer/songwriter Chris Vallillo's performance of “Songs of the Civil War” at 6 p.m. Thursday on the library's main floor and actor Dan Haughey's one-act portrayal of Ulysses S. Grant at 2 p.m. Friday in the community room. Both performances are free.

The Civil War Room is the newest addition to the six-room Local History Center, curated by volunteer Chris Suerdieck, in the library's lower level. Suerdieck said the new room's genesis was a $10,000 bequest to the library from the estate of Mattoon native Edward A. Ward, who had a lifelong interest in the Civil War. This space highlights the unique role that Mattoon and its citizens played in the war.

"I think Mattoon people are going to be surprised to see how much history there is directly related to Mattoon in the Civil War," Suerdieck said. As examples, he noted Mattoon's role as a rail transportation hub, and as host for a Union Army recruitment site that was Grant's first command during the Civil War and was later named Camp Grant.

A centerpiece of the Civil War Room is a coat and a vest, with bullet holes, that were worn by Jonathan Biggs of Clark County, an officer with the 123rd Illinois Infantry that was formed in Mattoon. Biggs survived his wounds and went on to become the commander of this decorated regiment. Suerdieck said the coat and hat were purchased at an auction of Civil War memorabilia.

"Everything in the Local History Center has been underwritten by patron donations," Suerdieck said.

The new room also includes an authentic musket, a flask, original journals, and many other artifacts; books about the Civil War and battles in which Mattoon soldiers fought; and several informational panels.

Suerdieck said he spent months creating a listing of the 1,200 Mattoon area men who served in the Civil War and a listing of those who died in the war, plus panels on the history of each local regiment.

The library reported that music of the Civil War will be brought to life Thursday evening by Vallillo, who uses six-string and bottleneck slide guitars and a harmonica. His focus is to make the people and places of un-metropolitan America come to life in song.

Haughey’s performance as Grant, the general and president to be, is part of the Illinois Road Scholar series, subsidized by the Illinois Humanities program. Haughey, who has a master's in fine arts from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, is an actor, singer, director, playwright and teaching artist.

The Civil War Room will have extended hours during its debut week, including 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The weekend also offers the community an opportunity to view and check out the history collection of local historian Steve Thompson, who died in July at age 69. Thompson’s widow, Kathy, donated his extensive book collection to the library.

“You will be pleasantly surprised by the center and the Civil War displays,” said library Director Carl Walworth.

