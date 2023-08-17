MATTOON — Tom Vrem grew up in Mattoon playing a guitar he purchased at the Cross County Mall and listening to a wide variety of music on local radio, including songs by 1980s pop star Tiffany.

Vrem, who is now a touring musician and recording engineer based in Nashville, Tennessee, has gone on to collaborate with Tiffany on music and a new cookbook.

The two performers are set to bring these collaborations back to Vrem's hometown for a sold-out show Saturday night and a nearly sold-out show/cookbook release party on Sunday at the Mattoon Moose Lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave.

"I just wanted to take it back home. Mattoon is where I fell in love with music and bought my first guitar," said Vrem, who lived in Champaign after he graduated from Mattoon High School and then moved to Nashville 10 years ago.

In Nashville, Vrem works in music production for the Blackbird Studio and at his Vinyl Archaeology studio.

Nashville is where Vrem met fellow Music City-area resident Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish. He served as a recording engineer on her 2018 album "Pieces of Me," and they became friends and collaborators.

Vrem, who performs under the stage name of Calm Vrem, said they have toured together from Alaska to Florida during the last two years. He said they also have bonded over their mutual interest in trying and cooking new foods.

"If I find something I like, I have to figure out how to make it," Vrem said of visiting restaurants throughout the United States and overseas.

Vrem, who posts about music and food on his Guitar Foodie website and social media, recently teamed up with his friend to create the “Breakfast with Tiffany” cookbook.

Bringing their music and cookbook release tour to Mattoon was made possible by local business sponsors and by the family of the Invisible Spiders, Vrem said. That Mattoon based-youth band and Vrem will serve as opening acts for Tiffany's sold-out show Saturday.

The cookbook release brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Moose lodge is scheduled to feature recipe tastings and live acoustic music by Tiffany, Vrem, John David Daily and the Black Eyed Lillies.

"This is gonna be a great Sunday down home, hometown hang. I'll be featuring my egg bake muffins/veggie with pepper jack or bacon and cheddar cheese, and my choice sauces that pair with the muffins," Tiffany posted on her Facebook page, noting that Vrem will be making biscuits and gravy.

General admission includes a tasting; "super fan tickets" include a full brunch; and "chef table" tickets include a seat at the table closest to the stage, an autographed copy of the cookbook signed by Vrem and Tiffany, plus brunch recipes served to this table by them.

Tickets for the cookbook release brunch are available on eventbrite.com.