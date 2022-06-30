Mattoon planning for Fourth of July parade, fireworks

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon plans to hold its Fourth of July parade Monday morning and its fireworks display with Charleston that night.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue. The procession will travel east on Western and then Broadway Avenue through downtown and past Peterson Park.

Parade entries are asked to line up in their assigned blocks west of 21st at 8 a.m. Entries can register by visiting https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/tourism/parades/july4th/ or calling 217-258-6286 on Friday, July 1. Entries that have not registered can line up at the end of the procession.

Charleston-Mattoon fireworks are set for dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport, where parking and food vendors will be available. Shuttles to the airport will start running at 5 p.m. at the Cross County Mall and Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

Parade roster

2100 block, south side of Western: Mattoon police, VFW, American Legion, Veterans Support Coalition, Knights of Columbus, Daughters of the American Revolution, KS-antique Chevy truck, Ansar go-carts.

2100 block north: Mattoon, Humboldt, Cooks Mills, Wabash, and Lincoln fire trucks; Ansar Cycle Patrol.

2200 block, south: Coles Democrats, Bible Baptist, Class Pack Cars, Model A Ford.

2200 block, north: Coles Republicans, Melissa Hurst, Steve Spear, state Rep. Chris Miller, Travis Coffey, Hite family.

2300 block, south: WMCI Beautiful Baby winners, Morgan’s Meat Market, Coles County Airport, Edgar County Motor Clowns.

2300 block north; Roofs by Otto, All American Realty, Lester Building Systems, American Royal Beauties, Carle Physician Group, Industrial Martial Arts, Diana Lawhorn, Montgomery Rentals.

2400 block, south: ABATE, Miss Mattoon royalty, St. John’s Lutheran, Rural King.

2400 block, north: Faith-Based Coalition, Coles Truck Convoy, Milk & Honey Coffee House, Truth & Grace Fellowship, Central Roofing.

2500 block, south: Miss Coles County royalty, Niemeyer semi, Stout tractors.

2500 block, north: The Fields, Culligan, HSHS, Lake Land Cheerleaders.

2600 block, south: Bagelfest royalty, Bible Baptist, Finishing Touch Ink.

2600 block, north: Miss Toledo royalty, Immaculate Conception, Decals Plus Laser, Diamond Dogs, Blackout Konceptz, Providence.

2700 block, south: Copper Creek, Alliance Tractor, First Baptist, I-57 Roofing.

2700 block, north: 1st Class Wrecker Service, Liberty Abate, Mattoon CUSD 2, South Central FS, Vital Skin Dermatology.

2800 block, north: Coles County Speedway.

Horses will follow behind.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.