Mattoon resident building career in stand-up comedy.

MATTOON — Lifelong comedy fan Kari Jones said she nearly stopped being able to laugh as she grieved for her father, Gary Jones, after he passed away in 2017.

Then, the Mattoon resident said she was talked into accompanying her mother, Connie, and two friends to watch a performance by comedian John Crist the following year at Life Foursquare Church in Decatur.

“(Crist) started his comedy show and I didn’t remember I was grieving,” Jones said. “My face hurt so bad afterwards because I had been laughing so much for an hour and a half.”

Jones said that uplifting experience inspired her own journey to become a stand-up comedian with the mission of bringing laughter and hope to others dealing with heavy burdens on their hearts. She debuted on April 2 at the Mattoon American Legion and has been booking shows ever since, including as an opening act for David Scott at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Cerro Gordo American Legion.

“It’s great to see her up there on stage. It warms my heart to see her excited to share her gifts with the community,” Connie Jones said, noting that her daughter has been involved in music and performing arts since grade school.

Jones’ love of comedy began at a young age as she grew up in the Chicago suburbs. Jones said she enjoyed watching classic variety programs such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Seinfeld” and other sitcoms, and stand-up comedy specials. Jones said she also had fun telling jokes to her father and goofing off with him.

“One of the things my dad and I enjoyed sharing was laughter,” Jones said. “We loved a good laugh.”

Jones said she also acted in community theater, including in comedies, while she was living in Northern Illinois. Jones said she had experience as a comedic actress on which to draw, but she had no idea if she would be good at stand-up. She said stage comedies follow scripts and have audiences who are often familiar with the shows, so they anticipate their favorite funny scenes.

“(Stand-up comedy) is a lot more personal,” Jones said. “I am not sharing someone else’s words, I am sharing my own and putting trust in it.”

To prepare for this style of comedy, Jones said studied the work of other comedians on video and at their live shows in the region. Jones said she also interacted with them at “meet and greet” events after their live shows and through social media.

The comedian said her sister, Kendra Jones, subsequently surprised her by renting out the Mattoon American Legion auditorium on April 2 as a venue to try out her stand-up material. Jones said she was also pleasantly surprised when all 120 seats for the show were sold.

“Those were 120 people who were cheering on the girl from their hometown,” Jones said, adding she she appreciates all the community support she has received.

Jones said her professional development efforts also have included attending a Christian Comedy Association conference in June, during which she performed for three “adrenaline” inducing minutes on a comedy club stage. Jones said she is honored to call comedians June Colson, Rhonda Corey, Lee Hardin and Kristine Weber mentors as she continues to develop her “clean comedy.”

As a comedian, Jones said she can perform her regular routine for bookings or customize it for special events. Jones said her long-term goals include appearing at the Dry Bar Comedy Club in Utah, taking the stage at Ryman Auditorium with the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and performing as part of a Mike Huckabee Today broadcast.

In addition, Jones said she wants to be available to help others interested in making audiences laugh through stand-up comedy.

“I want to pay it forward,” Jones said.