Mattoon Truck or Treat grows to 75 trunks, adds LIFT events

MATTOON — The upcoming annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk or Treat has grown to 75 trunks and expanded to include Mattoon school district's new LIFT building, which will offer six floors of children's activities.

The Trunk or Treat is scheduled to be held 5-8 p.m. Friday on Broadway Avenue from 14th to 17th streets, which will be closed to traffic for the trick-or-treaters. Participating businesses and community groups will have their decorated trunks, back hatches and truck beds open to give out candy and other treats to the children.

"We have a record number of trunks this year," said Trunk or Treat-co-organizer Mike Kallis. He added that a record number of food and drink trucks, nine total, will be spread out along Broadway and that many downtown restaurant, along with other merchants, will be open during the event. "You should have no problem getting food and drinks downtown."

Activities will also be offered at adjacent locations, such as the decorated trunk in front of the Mattoon Public Library and the activities inside the LIFT regional high school vocational training center. LIFT opened this fall in a former Consolidated Communications office building at 121 S. 17th St.

"We are excited to welcome families and friends to experience LIFT during Celebrate Downtown Mattoon's Trunk or Treat event," said Christy Hild, assistant superintendent for student services. "Students and staff have planned some great ways to enjoy the innovation center, and hopefully everyone will find a place they fit, as a future student or a business partner. We love being part of the downtown business community and are looking forward to a fun Friday night."

Community members can enter the east or west doors of LIFT to access activities that will include a costume contest for ages 0-3 at 6 p.m. on the first floor, sweet treats on the second, a costume contest for ages 5-10 on the third and fourth, spooky selfie backdrops on the fifth, and hot cider in the rooftop restaurant area on the sixth. In addition, there will be Haunted Basement tours for ages 11-18 at 6:30 p.m.

"That is going to be a nice addition. They are going all out and we want to make sure people go over there," Kallis said of LIFT. He added that the Trunk or Treat will also hold an online costume contest that night in which participants can get photos in front of a backdrop downtown and then upload their photos for voting to win $100 in Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Chamber Bucks gift certificates.

Other Trunk or Teat activities will include costumed characters roving along Broadway and hanging out at a Family Spooky Walk area in Heritage Park, a magician and carnival games in the mural parking lot along 17th Street, and Seven salon's annual Halloween makeup station at 5-7 p.m.

Kallis said the 2022 Trunk or Treat also has benefited from having a record number of sponsors, which has helped with the purchase of candy, lighting and other supplies.