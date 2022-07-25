Mattoon wraps up 2022 Bagelfest, looks ahead to 2023

MATTOON — Hot weather over the weekend did not prevent the 2022 Bagelfest from concluding with a parade and concert with lengths that topped expectations.

"We felt some hot temperatures but we had great crowds for almost everything we did," said city Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett on Monday.

Festival organizers are now looking ahead to finalizing dates, a theme, and three nights of varied mainstage concerts once again for 2023 while resting up from this year's Bagelfest, which included a parade Saturday morning from downtown to Peterson Park that stretched for more than 11 blocks.

"It was fun to see people incorporate this year's theme ('Camp Bagelfest') and really want to participate in the parade," Burgett said. "There were several floats that had everyone camping on them and people with marshmallows around pretend fires like they were camping out."

Burgett said the "Camp Bagelfest" theme also lent itself to food vendors, including La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck and The House of Brisket, developing s'more-themed dessert specials for their appearances at the festival. She said topping that camp theme in 2023 will be a challenge.

In addition to developing a theme, Burgett said Bagelfest organizers will work on booking mainstage concerts with the goal of announcing the lineup in February or March amid an increasing competitive market for promoting special events in the region. Burgett said she likes the format in recent years of Bagelfest having a contemporary Christian concert on a Thursday night followed by country or classic rock concerts on the next two nights.

The 2022 lineup featured contemporary Christian artist Jason Gray on Thursday, country act LOCASH on Friday, and the "Rocket Man: Tribute to Sir Elton John" on Saturday at Grimes Field in Peterson Park. Burgett noted that "Rocket Man" ended up performing two hours of Elton John hits even though the contract only obliged them to play up to an hour and a half.

"That was a great concert," Burgett said. "It just finished out the week beautifully."

Community leaders started Bagelfest and its signature free bagel breakfast in 1986 to celebrate the opening of the Lender's Bagels factory in Mattoon and have continuously held them since then, other than the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020. The breakfast and the parade always offer free Lender's Bagels.

Burgett noted that Bimbo Bakeries USA, which purchased the Mattoon plant in early 2020, incorporated the Thomas' Bagels product line that it also now makes at this factory into Bagelfest for the first time this year. She said Bimbo handed out whole bags of bagels at the breakfast in Peterson Park's Demars Center and at the parade.