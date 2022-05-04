Mexican restaurant brings giant taco to Casey's 'Big Things'

CASEY — Cinco de Mayo, typically a time of celebration at Mexican restaurants, is particularly significant this year for Cilantros Grill & Cantina in Casey.

The restaurant and its 16-foot-long, 8-foot-tall metal taco are marking their first Cinco de Mayo in this Clark County community, where they both debuted last fall at 25 N.W. First St. on the south edge of downtown.

Owner Hector Mendoza of Terre Haute, Indiana, who has two other Cilantros locations, said when he decided to open a Casey location, it seemed fitting to place a giant decoration out front.

"Everything is a 'Big Thing' in Casey, so we wanted to fit in town," Mendoza said, referencing the world's largest and just-for-fun giant objects that Bolin Enterprises, Inc. of Casey has built in recent years as a tourism draw for this community as part of the "Big Things, Small Town" program. He added that his favorite "Big Thing" is the World's Largest Rocking Chair. The rocking chair was the center of attention Saturday when motorcyclist Brett Cue jumped his bike form the seat of the chair to a ramp constructed near it

After considering different design options for his decoration, Mendoza said he chose a taco because it is an iconic image and would tie in well with Cilantros offering a wide variety of tacos. He commissioned Jalcraft artisan Alejandro Martinez of Tonalá, Mexico to create the giant taco, as well as two palm trees, tables, and chairs for the dining room at the restaurant.

The 800-pound metal taco filled one-fourth of the semi-trailer that delivered it last fall to Cilantros, Mendoza said. A small tractor with a lift and 10 people were needed to move the taco into place, work that attracted the attention of a lot of curious onlookers. Mendoza said he was immediately impressed by the colorful metal slices of lettuce, tomato, radishes, peppers, onions and cilantro that fill the taco. He said they are vivid up close and at a distance.

"You can see all the little details," Mendoza said.

Curiosity in the giant taco has continued beyond the installation day. Mendoza said he has seen area residents and "Big Things" tourists take photos of this decoration, with several of them pretending to try to lift or eat the giant taco. Mendoza said he has been pleased to see many of them stop to eat at Cilantros.

"You see a lot of people out there taking photos with the taco," said Casey City Clerk Jeremy Mumford, adding that lunch is usually a busy time for photos.

Mumford said there had not been a Mexican restaurant in Casey for a few years, so he and other local Cilantros customers have appreciated being able to dine on tacos and other Mexican food in their small town again instead of having to drive to restaurants many miles away.

Mendoza said he was drawn to Casey by many residents from this community traveling to dine at his restaurant in Terre Haute. He said he has been honored that Casey area customers have taken the time to get to know his staff members by name. Mendoza said he looks forward to Cilantros being able to celebrate its first Cinco de Mayo, which marks the Mexican army's May 5, 1862 victory over France, with his customers.

"We've been happy to be here in Casey. The most friendly people you can find are in Casey," Mendoza said, adding that residents there have had a lot of practice at hospitality recent years while hosting visitors to the "Big Things." "They always welcome them."

