Miss Bagelfest royalty crowned in Mattoon

MATTOON — The members of the 2022 Miss Bagelfest court have been chosen as the community prepares for a full week of festivities.

Miss Teen Bagelfest Alieyaih King and other festival royalty were crowned Saturday afternoon during the annual pageants at The Fields Church. At the conclusion, Alieyaih took her seat at center stage alongside Junior Miss Laney Fitt, Miss Preteen Sutton Faller and Little Miss Lucy Bagwell.

Alieyaih, a 15-year-old Mattoon High School senior, wore a floor-length ballgown dress with flower designs incorporated into the skirt. The new Miss Teen Bagelfest said she typically wears hoodies and sweatpants to school, but she actually really likes dressing up for special events, including in ballgowns with long trains.

"I like shopping. I like clothes. I like getting my hair and makeup done," Alieyaih said, adding that she enjoyed expressing this side of herself during the pageant. She is the daughter of Anna Rohr and Acarido King.

Alieyaih said she also was able to use one of her other longtime interests into the pageant — scary stories. She incorporated the 2022 festival's "Camp Bagelfest" theme into her speech by telling a campfire-style ghost story about a secretly aged pageant contestant who stayed perpetually young via a magic ribbon around her neck until the truth was dramatically revealed on stage.

Miss Teen Bagelfest and the court make appearances throughout the festival, including riding in the parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from downtown to Peterson Park. They also help staff the Bagelfest souvenir stand during the main stage concerts at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Peterson and help serve free bagels during the breakfast, set for 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the park's Demars Center.

Alieyaih also received prettiest dress and smile and most photogenic honors during the Miss Teen Bagelfest pageant alongside Jazlyn Neff, runner-up and best personality; Marissah Griffin, fan favorite; and Roxi Cloyd, prettiest hair.

Junior Miss Laney Fitt also received the miss congeniality, fan favorite, best personality and most photogenic honors alongside Arely Gonzalez, runner-up, best smile and prettiest hair; and Jazzy Gordon, prettiest dress.

Miss Preteen Sutton Faller also received the prettiest dress and best personality honors alongside Daisy Douglas, runner-up; Kaydence Perry, fan favorite and most photogenic; Melody Rhine, prettiest smile; and Hillary Hamilton, best hair.