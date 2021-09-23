Mattoon library to host Manhattan Short film festival

MATTOON — Film lovers in the Mattoon and Charleston region will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and vote on the 10 finalists’ films when the 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Mattoon Public Library.

Individuals or small groups may view the shorts on any weekday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. It is recommended to call 217-234-1710 or 217-234-1720 in advance, although reservations are not required. The shorts are 2.5 hours, so you need to start the program prior to 2:30 p.m. to finish by 5 p.m.

The shorts also will be shown at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in the library’s Community Room for those unable to fit a weekday viewing into their schedule. A third option is to check out the Blu-Ray for a 24-hour period to view the shorts at home.

This is the third year the library has offered the program as one of more than 400 venues on six continents. The shorts are led by founding director Nicholas Mason.

The final ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from the U.K., Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, alongside two films each from France and the United States. These final ten selections represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2021.

Manhattan Short continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. "Death By Handshake" director Hudson Flynn was just 16 years old when he created his wry nod to New York City living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humor also pervades films like "Rough" from Northern Ireland, France's "Archibald's Syndrome" and "Monsieur Cashemire" of Canada. "Out of Time" and the animated "Aurora" are close studies by a pair of woman directors of life at different stages of existence from French and American perspectives.

Short films tackling big topics include Norway's "The Kicksled Choir," which offers a refreshing look at conflict resolution, while "Bad Omen" examines how a woman copes with stark circumstances in Afghanistan. "Closed To The Light" reaches back in time to focus on a riveting moment in World War II Italy while the UK's "Ganef" examines that war's trickle-down effect on subsequent generations. "Trauma is like a virus, resilient and adaptive, capable of living well beyond the moment it's inflicted," notes "Ganef" director Mark Rosenblatt, demonstrating once more how short films can give a subject full treatment.

All final ten short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood.

Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor. Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct 4.

