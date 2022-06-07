 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert

Movies in the Park starting Friday at Lytle in Mattoon

  • 0

MATTOON — The 2022 Movies in the Park series at Lytle Park is scheduled to start Friday night, June 10, with a showing of the animated musical "Encanto."

Family-friendly, free movie showings are planned for dusk, approximately 7:45 p.m., nearly every Friday throughout summer break at Lytle Park, weather permitting. Other movies in the series will include "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Sing 2," "Jungle Cruise," "The Addams Family 2," and "Luca."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Audience members can enter the park via the eastside entrance for the movie showings. They are invited to place their lawn chairs or blankets on the grassy field west of the big pavilion to watch the movies projected onto the back of the racquetball wall at the tennis court, across the road from Lytle Pool.

The movie series is organized by the Mattoon Public Library and Lytle Park. More information is available on the library's page on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Mattoon Arts Council outdoor quilt show

The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on June 12, 2021 at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Lytle.

1 of 7

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Post Malone drops all-star album and Ye jumps on Vory's track

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Post Malone drops all-star album and Ye jumps on Vory's track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News