Movies in the Park starting Friday at Lytle in Mattoon

MATTOON — The 2022 Movies in the Park series at Lytle Park is scheduled to start Friday night, June 10, with a showing of the animated musical "Encanto."

Family-friendly, free movie showings are planned for dusk, approximately 7:45 p.m., nearly every Friday throughout summer break at Lytle Park, weather permitting. Other movies in the series will include "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Sing 2," "Jungle Cruise," "The Addams Family 2," and "Luca."

Audience members can enter the park via the eastside entrance for the movie showings. They are invited to place their lawn chairs or blankets on the grassy field west of the big pavilion to watch the movies projected onto the back of the racquetball wall at the tennis court, across the road from Lytle Pool.

The movie series is organized by the Mattoon Public Library and Lytle Park. More information is available on the library's page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.