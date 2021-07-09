2 Mattoon music groups to present Lytle Park concert

The Mattoon Community Concert Band performs "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" during its joint show with the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble on Sunday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
MATTOON — The Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Showband and the Mattoon Community Concert Band have announced that they are
partnering once again for a performance.
Community members are invited to bring their lawn chairs for this free concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Lytle Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.
The
Community Concert Band, directed by Jessica Closson, will begin the show with patriotic songs, classical music, pop, and tunes from "Harry Potter" and the Broadway musical "Wicked." Legacy Regiment, directed by Chris Keniley, will then follow with music that includes songs from the band Queen and the animated movie "Frozen."
Both ensembles will combine for the finale piece. Donations are appreciated to help support both of these community groups.
