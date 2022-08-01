2022 Miss Coles County court has first day on job at fair

CHARLESTON — The 2022 Miss Coles County Fair court had their first day on the job Monday at the fair after being crowned at the pageant Sunday night.

Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finley Stewart handed out prize ribbons in the morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair goat and swine shows, and they toured the fairgrounds. After getting some rest in the afternoon, they were scheduled to return that night to represent the fair at the sheep show and country artist Jake Mauer's grandstand concert.

"It's fun!," Finley explained mid-morning. The 8-year-old Charleston girl, wearing boots for the visit to the livestock barns, added that she had already seen, "Goats, a lot of goats, and pigs."

Selah said she loves livestock judging events, so she is exited about visiting all the shows and the grandstand events, including the truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The 20-year-old Mattoon resident also said she has heard that she may get to sit on a bull during the professional bull riding event at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"I am crossing my finders all goes well with that," Selah said with a laugh.

Ayla said she got a lot of experience attending Coles County Fair events, riding in area parades, and visiting area pageants last year while hanging out with her little sister, 2021 Little Miss Coles County Lindyn Traub.

"It really inspired me to join the (Junior Miss) pageant," Alya said. "I wouldn't have done the pageant if it wasn't for Lindyn."

Selah, a recent Lake Land College cosmetology graduate who works at Serendipity salon in Mattoon, said she has enjoyed talking to 2021 Miss Coles County Emmalyn Walk about her journey during the last year and meeting all the fair queens from other counties that attended the pageant Sunday night.

Now, Selah said she looks forward to the experiences she will have as Miss Coles County and to competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant. Selah said it took a moment Sunday night for her to realize she had been named Miss Coles County, but then she looked into the audience and saw her family and friends excitedly cheering.

"I felt so supported in that moment," Selah said.

Several family members will be accompanying the Miss Coles County Fair court this week during visits to the fairgrounds. Finley's father, Michael Stewart, rode on the back of a golf court with her Monday morning as she headed to the livestock shows.

Stewart said Finley has been on "cloud nine" with happiness after being named Little Miss, adding that she is "going to have the week of her life" during the Coles County Fair.