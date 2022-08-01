2022 Miss Coles County court has first day on job at fair

CHARLESTON — The 2022 Miss Coles County Fair court had their first day on the job Monday at the fair after being crowned at the pageant Sunday night.
Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finley Stewart handed out prize ribbons in the morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair goat and swine shows, and they toured the fairgrounds. After getting some rest in the afternoon, they were scheduled to return that night to represent the fair at the sheep show and country artist Jake Mauer's grandstand concert.
"It's fun!," Finley explained mid-morning. The 8-year-old Charleston girl, wearing boots for the visit to the livestock barns, added that she had already seen, "Goats, a lot of goats, and pigs."
Selah said she loves livestock judging events, so she is exited about visiting all the shows and the grandstand events, including the truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The 20-year-old Mattoon resident also said she has heard that she may get to sit on a bull during the professional bull riding event at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"I am crossing my finders all goes well with that," Selah said with a laugh.
Ayla said she got a lot of experience attending Coles County Fair events, riding in area parades, and visiting area pageants last year while hanging out with her little sister, 2021 Little Miss Coles County Lindyn Traub.
"It really inspired me to join the (Junior Miss) pageant," Alya said. "I wouldn't have done the pageant if it wasn't for Lindyn."
Selah, a recent Lake Land College cosmetology graduate who works at Serendipity salon in Mattoon, said she has enjoyed talking to 2021 Miss Coles County Emmalyn Walk about her journey during the last year and meeting all the fair queens from other counties that attended the pageant Sunday night.
Now, Selah said she looks forward to the experiences she will have as Miss Coles County and to competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant. Selah said it took a moment Sunday night for her to realize she had been named Miss Coles County, but then she looked into the audience and saw her family and friends excitedly cheering.
"I felt so supported in that moment," Selah said.
Several family members will be accompanying the Miss Coles County Fair court this week during visits to the fairgrounds. Finley's father, Michael Stewart, rode on the back of a golf court with her Monday morning as she headed to the livestock shows.
Stewart said Finley has been on "cloud nine" with happiness after being named Little Miss, adding that she is "going to have the week of her life" during the Coles County Fair.
Finley said of with a big smile that her plans for the county fair include, "Eating cotton candy for supper and staying up late past my bed time."
1 of 5
Grandstand chairs
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Olivia VonLanken, 12, of Charleston shovels weeds into a wheelbarrow Tuesday evening while working with fellow volunteers Mila Ormiston, 8, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mallory Homann, 12, of Charleston to prepare the Junior Sheep Barn for the fair.
Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets, Coles County 4-H families and other volunteers took part in a work day Tuesday evening at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to prepare for the 2022 Coles County Fair and 4-H Fair activities, which are scheduled to start on Sunday.
1 of 5
Grandstand chairs
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Junior Sheep Barn cleaning
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Fairgrounds benches
Cadets help put benches in place Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tables in the shade
Cadets helped place tables under a canopy.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
4-H families at work
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tuesday at the fair
9 a.m., Coles County 4-H Fair beef show
11:30 a.m., Merchants Building opens
1 p.m., carnival opens
4-7 p.m., Art Hall open
4-10 p.m., carnival two-for-one tickets
7 p.m., truck and tractor pull, grandstand.
8-10 p.m., Charleston Community Jazz Band, side stage
Junior Miss Ayla Traub, Little Miss Finley Stewart and Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner prepare to hand out ribbons Monday morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show on their first day on the job after being crowned Sunday night.
Pictured, from the left, seated in the front row are 2022 Junior Miss Ayla Traub, 2022 Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, and 2022 Little Miss Finley Stewart. Pictured in the back row are 2021 Junior Miss Mia Tribble, 2022 first runner-up Sarah McEvers, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Coles County Emmalyn Walk, 2022 second runner-up and Miss CongenialityMakayla Davis, and 2021 Little Miss Lindyn Traub.
Newly crowned 2022 Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner, in the front passenger seat, rides in a golf court driven by Junior Miss and Little Miss pageant director Kyla Ballinger as Brimner and her court toured the Coles County Fair on Monday in Charleston.
Newly crowned Little Miss Coles County Finley Stewart,Junior Miss Ayla Traub, and Finley's father, Michael Stewart, ride on the back of a golf cart Monday morning during a tour of the Coles County Fair in Charleston.