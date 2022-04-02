 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
27th Annual Lenten Benefit Concert to be held

Coles County Barbershop, Lenten

The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present their annual Lenten Benefit Concert on April 10.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its annual Lenten Benefit Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the First Baptist Church, South 9th Street, in Mattoon.

The free, one-hour program will feature the 25-man chorus, two ensembles and four quartets, one of which is a Women’s Sweet Adeline foursome. A young children’s group will also sing.

The program features sacred music that traces the life of Christ from his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection. A free will offering is given to area food pantry and homeless shelter programs.

Because of COVID and other situations, the need for assistance is greater than ever. There will be a reception following the event.

