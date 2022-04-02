27th Annual Lenten Benefit Concert to be held

MATTOON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its annual Lenten Benefit Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the First Baptist Church, South 9th Street, in Mattoon.
The free, one-hour program will feature the 25-man chorus, two ensembles and four quartets, one of which is a Women’s Sweet Adeline foursome. A young children’s group will also sing.
The program features sacred music that traces the life of Christ from his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection. A free will offering is given to area food pantry and homeless shelter programs.
Because of COVID and other situations, the need for assistance is greater than ever. There will be a reception following the event.
