MATTOON — A concert featuring 1980s pop star Tiffany has been scheduled for Aug. 19 at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

Tiffany, known for "I Think We're Alone Now" and other hits, is set to take the stage following opening performances by the Invisible Spiders and Calm Vrem at 7 p.m. that day at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. Tickets for the concert are on sale at eventbrite.com.

"Thanks to a number of Mattoon businesses that sponsored this show, it is official Tiffany of 80s fame is coming into Mattoon to rock some faces," Mattoon native and musician Tom Vrem, who performs as Calm Vrem, posted on Facebook. "It's going to be a fun night. Grab your tickets quick because it's already about halfway sold out."

Tiffany has continued to create music, appear in films and TV shows, and work on other projects, including collaborating on "Adventures in Cooking with Guitar Foodie Tom Vrem." Her website reports that this cookbooks contains, "Breakfasts and brunch recipes inspired by Tiffany's travels and Tom's never-ending quest for foodie bliss."

Vrem's fellow opening act, The Invisible Spiders, is a band comprised of local youths who got their start at the Sound Source Music Center in Mattoon. They are mentored by musician and instructor John Clarkson.

"Thanks to Tom Vrem for this incredible opportunity," Clarkson posted on Facebook about the Invisible Spiders concert with Tiffany.