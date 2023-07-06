MATTOON — A concert featuring 1980s pop star Tiffany has been scheduled for Aug. 19 at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.
Tiffany, known for "I Think We're Alone Now" and other hits, is set to take the stage following opening performances by the Invisible Spiders and Calm Vrem at 7 p.m. that day at the lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave. Tickets for the concert are on sale at eventbrite.com.
"Thanks to a number of Mattoon businesses that sponsored this show, it is official Tiffany of 80s fame is coming into Mattoon to rock some faces," Mattoon native and musician Tom Vrem, who performs as Calm Vrem, posted on Facebook. "It's going to be a fun night. Grab your tickets quick because it's already about halfway sold out."
Tiffany has continued to create music, appear in films and TV shows, and work on other projects, including collaborating on "Adventures in Cooking with Guitar Foodie Tom Vrem." Her website reports that this cookbooks contains, "Breakfasts and brunch recipes inspired by Tiffany's travels and Tom's never-ending quest for foodie bliss."
Vrem's fellow opening act, The Invisible Spiders, is a band comprised of local youths who got their start at the Sound Source Music Center in Mattoon. They are mentored by musician and instructor John Clarkson.
"Thanks to Tom Vrem for this incredible opportunity," Clarkson posted on Facebook about the Invisible Spiders concert with Tiffany.
Fireworks light up the night sky on Tuesday, July 4 during the Charleston-Mattoon shared display at the Coles County Memorial Airport.
Unity Walk participants wave at spectators Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue during the Mattoon Fourth of July parade. This procession featured parishioners from multiple churches walking together and wearing matching T-shirts.
Don Coffey of Ashmore was announced as the Coles County Farmer of the Year during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston. Coffee stands with his wife, Brenda, next to the park's ball diamond.
Community members celebrated the 2023 Fourth of July with Red, White & Blue Days festivities in Charleston, parades in Charleston and Mattoon, and shared fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Several children enjoy the bubble pit during the Red, White, & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday.
Madelyn.Kidd
The Charleston High School football team carry a large flag during the Red, White, & Blue Days in Charleston on Tuesday.
Madelyn.Kidd
A bulldog and rat terrier walk in the Red, White, & Blue Days Pet Parade at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday.
Madelyn.Kidd
Country singer Drake Milligan, arms raised at center stage, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston following an opening act by Alex Miller.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Country singer Alex Miller, at left, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston as an opening act for Drake Milligan.