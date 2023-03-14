LOS ANGELES — Neoga native and Illinois State alumna Allie Keck successfully completed the blind auditions on NBC's "The Voice" during Monday night's broadcast and is now advancing to the competition's next stage on coach Kelly Clarkson's team.

"An unreal experience," Keck said Tuesday on her Facebook page, where Neoga residents and other fans have been posting congratulatory messages. "Still trying to respond to what I can. I appreciate you all more than you know."

The 28-year-old Lake Land College alumna's performance of "Paris (Ooh La La)" by rock band Grace Potter and Nocturnals got celebrity coaches Blake Shelton and Clarkson to turn their chairs toward the stage in support of her.

"That's what I'm talking about, someone on the show who rocks!" Shelton exclaimed after her performance. Clarkson added, "That was like Janis (Joplin) and Ann Wilson (from Heart) at once, that was incredibly cool."

Although they did not turn their chairs during Keck's performance, the competition's other two celebrity coaches - Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan - both indicated that they were impressed.

"You have an awesome voice. You sound like literally an electric guitar," Chance the Rapper said. "I'm excited to see what you do in the competition."

Clarkson and Shelton then vied for Keck to choose to be on their respective teams. Clarkson said, "We don't have rock n' roll yet, so you are the only one in this lane, and I love that is is a female." Shelton soon added, "We don't get a lot of people who can do what you just did on this stage and on this show."

Before her performance began, Keck expressed her admiration for all the judges during a video introduction. In particular, Keck said that she is a longtime Clarkson fan and that she is glad to be part of Shelton's final season of "The Voice" before he retires. Still, she had to make a choice.

"Blake, I love you, but I think I'm going to have to go with Kelly," Keck said as she subsequently made her decision, which led to Clarkson skipping across the stage to give her a hug.

Afterwards, Keck said in a video that, "I did struggle in the moment to pick someone, but I mean, she is Kelly Clarkson," and "It is really surreal. She hugged me twice. I hugged Kelly Clarkson today."

Keck grew up in Neoga and attended Lake Land while performing at area special events, played at songwriter showcases and open mics while studying public relations at Illinois State University in Normal, and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, about six years ago to pursue a music career just four days after graduating.

The Neoga native said during her video introduction that she had been working as a residential real estate agent in Nashville, including being named to the Million Dollar Club for sales achievements, but left this trade a few months ago to pursue her music career full time with an "Americana rock style that I love."

"'The Voice' is a chance of a lifetime," Keck said. "I left my real estate career to go after music because it's what gets me out of bed in the morning."

