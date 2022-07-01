 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

Recommended for you…

Air Force Concert Band, Singing Sergeants to perform in Paris

  • 0

PARIS — The U.S. Air Force Concert Band is scheduled to perform a free concert Sunday, July 3, in Paris that will also feature the Air Force Honor Guard and the Singing Sergeants.

"These excellent active-duty musicians are proud to represent all airmen, whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms we enjoy as American citizens," reported the Paris Center of Fine Arts.

The Paris American Legion and Paris Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are sponsoring the Washington D.C.-based Air Force band's performance at 1 p.m. in Paris High School Gymnasium, 14040 E. 1200th Road. Admission to the concert will be free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available by visiting the Paris Center of Fine Arts website at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=pcofa.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tim Allen slams ‘Lightyear’ after being replaced by Chris Evans

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tim Allen slams ‘Lightyear’ after being replaced by Chris Evans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News