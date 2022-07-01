Air Force Concert Band, Singing Sergeants to perform in Paris

PARIS — The U.S. Air Force Concert Band is scheduled to perform a free concert Sunday, July 3, in Paris that will also feature the Air Force Honor Guard and the Singing Sergeants.
"These excellent active-duty musicians are proud to represent all airmen, whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms we enjoy as American citizens," reported the Paris Center of Fine Arts.
The Paris American Legion and Paris Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are sponsoring the Washington D.C.-based Air Force band's performance at 1 p.m. in Paris High School Gymnasium, 14040 E. 1200th Road. Admission to the concert will be free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available by visiting the Paris Center of Fine Arts website at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=pcofa.
