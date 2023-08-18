WINDSOR — The 126th annual Windsor Harvest Picnic, the longest-running festival in the state of Illinois, is being held this weekend.
NBC's "The Voice" spring 2023 contestant Allie Keck, who is a Neoga native and Lake Land College alumna, is scheduled to open for country rock band Exile at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
This year's event also features other live entertainment, inflatables, food, a 5K run, pedal tractor pulls, auctions, raffle drawings and a parade on Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 18
5 p.m., fish dinner served by Harvest Picnic, homemade desserts provided by fifth and sixth graders
6:45 p.m., Winners of Little Miss and Mr. Picnic announced
7 p.m., live music by Jerrod Niemann
Saturday, Aug. 19
6-10 a.m., breakfast served by Windsor FFA
7 a.m., Harvest Run Registration: 5K Run or 1 Mile Walk, $20 adults, $10 children 10 & under, $15 ages 11-17.
7:30 a.m., 5K Run or Fun Walk begins
10 a.m., Pedal Tractor Pull (Ages 0-12)
2 p.m., parade forms at Windsor High School
4:30 p.m., chicken dinners served by Harvest Picnic; homemade desserts served by Windsor W.H.A.T. ("What's Happening Around Town")
6:45 p.m., Allie Keck performs, from Neoga, Top 25 on "The Voice"
Photos: Fire eater performs at Fair on the Square in Charleston
Street level fire
Mural backdrop
Bright idea
Spitting fire
Firing up the audience
Ring of fire
Juggling fire
Silhouette in flames
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!