LOS ANGELES — Singer-songwriter Allie Keck has thanked fans for their support during her time on NBC's "The Voice" and encouraged them to support the other contestants on this vocal talent show.

"I can't thank you all enough for the support these past few weeks," Keck posted on her Facebook page Monday night.

Keck's time on "The Voice" concluded with Monday evening's "Battle Rounds" broadcast, during which she sang a competitive duet with fellow contestant Cait Martin on "It Must Have Been Love."

Keck, a Neoga native and Illinois State University alumna, was paired with Martin by their celebrity coach, Kelly Clarkson, on the 1987 Roxette song. Clarkson chose to advance Martin to the next stage of the competition after mulling over the choice at length after their performance.

"You are both incredible powerhouses. Now, the crappy thing for me is you both rose to the occasion in a completely different manner," Clarkson said of her tough decision between Martin's soulful style and Keck's rock style. She added afterward that both singers were incredible, but "Cait has this range that is limitless. She has the voice to win this show, hands down."

On her Facebook page, Keck posted that night that she would not have made it through this journey without Martin. They practiced together under Clarkson's coaching for the "Battle Rounds" stage.

"Battles are exhausting and we both had a hard time knowing one of us would go home," Keck posted. "Please continue to watch her and all my friends on NBC's 'The Voice.'"

Fellow celebrity coaches Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all praised the vocal abilities of Keck and Martin during Monday's broadcast, but none used their limited number of opportunities to "steal" a contestant for their respective teams for Keck and advance her in the competition.

Keck, an alumna of Lake Land College in Mattoon, departed the stage of "The Voice" as the audience enthusiastically cheered and clapped for her.

"That you so much," Keck said to the coaches before departing. "I am so grateful to see what's going to happen next."

Keck, a veteran of performing at Neoga festivals and Bloomington-Normal open mic venues, now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she has been developing a career in music and working in real estate.