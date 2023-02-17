MATTOON — "'American Idol" performer Colton Dixon is scheduled to headline the annual contemporary Christian music concert on July 20 at Mattoon Bagelfest.

Festival organizers and Christian radio station WBGL in Champaign made this announcement late Friday morning regarding the booking of Dixon, who placed seventh on the 11th season of "American Idol" in 2012. Dixon's music includes his current hit song, "Build a Boat."

Admission to Bagelfest's Thursday night contemporary Christian music concert at Grimes Field in Peterson Park is free. Festival organizers reported that more announcements are coming soon regarding the artists for the Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 concerts and related ticket information.