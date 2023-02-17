Dixon
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BAGELFEST
MATTOON — "'American Idol" performer Colton Dixon is scheduled to headline the annual contemporary Christian music concert on July 20 at
Mattoon Bagelfest.
Festival organizers and Christian radio station
WBGL in Champaign made this announcement late Friday morning regarding the booking of Dixon, who placed seventh on the 11th season of "American Idol" in 2012. Dixon's music includes his current hit song, "Build a Boat."
Admission to Bagelfest's Thursday night contemporary Christian music concert at Grimes Field in Peterson Park is free. Festival organizers reported that more announcements are coming soon regarding the artists for the Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 concerts and related ticket information.
Bagelfest 2022
A variety of bagels were available on Saturday during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast. The offering included the Thomas' Bagels, which are now made in the Bimbo Bakeries USA plant in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Local musicians march in the Bagelfest Parade on Saturday to promote The Band Aid Concert, a benefit to raise money for the Mattoon School band programs. The concert will be held Aug. 26 from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Lytle Park Band Shell.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bagels are tied to a car on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Coles County Fair group promoted the upcoming fair on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. The Coles County Fair runs in Charleston From July 31 through Aug. 7.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A large crowd lined Western Avenue Saturday morning to watch the more than 11-block-long Bagelfest Parade made its way through Mattoon. "It was fun to see people incorporate this year's theme ('Camp Bagelfest') and really want to participate in the parade," Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Camreigh Harper, 4, grabs a handful of candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade. Harper is from Bethany.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The East Central Harmony Chorus performs at the Band Shell on Saturday during BagelFest.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Kai Hornbeck, 9, enjoys his bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast on Saturday. Hornbeck is from Chicago.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Kaydense Stutzman, 9, enjoys her bagel during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast. Stutsman is from Westfield.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Junior Miss Bagelfest Laney Fitt throws candy on Saturday during the Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lorelei Boeser, 7, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Boeser is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Theo Childress, 6, waves on Saturday to those in the Bagelfest Parade. Childress is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Parade attendees get thrown an unusual treat during Bagelfest.
