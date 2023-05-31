Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Downtown Mattoon is set Friday evening to host the second concert in the new Bagel Bites summer music series and a concert by "The Voice" performer Allie Keck.

Classic rock band Katzmandu, based in Mattoon, will play from 6-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, where food trucks will be open from 5-8 p.m. for Bagel Bites. Keck, a Neoga native and Lake Land College alumnus, will perform from 7-10 p.m. at House Brothers Tavern, where a food vendor will be open 5-10 p.m.

The City of Mattoon kicked off its free downtown summer music series on May 5 to help lead up to the annual Bagelfest July 19-22 in Peterson Park. The final Bagel Bites concert is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Heritage Park.

"It was a fun atmosphere (on May 5). A lot of families were there, and kids were playing," said city Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett, adding that community members visited at the park before and after the Jane-Doe concert that night. "People enjoyed the social aspect of it."

Bagel Bites also marked the first use of the city's new festival district liquor licenses. Concertgoers ages 21 and older can get adult beverages in marked Bagel Bites cups from four participating restaurants to carry with them in the district during Bagel Bites.

The district encompasses those four restaurants by stretching along Broadway Avenue from Little Mexico in the west to Luigi's and La Luna in the east, plus the park and Hunan on 17th Street.

La Luna also will have its food truck out on Friday at Heritage Park, alongside Grandma T's Soft Pretzels. Bagelfest limited edition T-shirts and concert tickets will be available for purchase onsite, too.

Friday evening's free concert at House Brothers, 2009 Western Ave., will be Keck's first performance in East Central Illinois since she competed on "The Voice" this season, was picked for celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson's team, made it to the "Battle Rounds" stage in front of a national audience.

"I'm super excited for House Brothers," Keck said.

The show will take place on the new patio area between House Brothers and Pat's Lounge, both owned by Carl and Kelsa Bartels. The patio area is bookended by new murals on both buildings.

Audience members ages 21 and older are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for sitting on the patio. J.D. SmokeShack & Country Bake Shop will sell pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, Vienna beef hotdogs, Fluffy burgers, and brats next to House Brothers.

Keck, who now resides in Nashville, said she received an increase in booking requests around her Neoga hometown following her appearances on "The Voice." Early June provided the first opportunity to fit in these requests.

Those upcoming shows will include a performance at 6 p.m. Saturday during the all ages Rhythm & Blooms Music Festival at No Bad Days Farm in rural Shelbyville. Keck, who plans to release new music in late June, said she looks forward to connecting with local fans this month.

"I appreciate them all, and hopefully I will be able to see them, take some pictures with them and talk to them," Keck said.