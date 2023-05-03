MATTOON — The new Bagel Bites summer music series is scheduled to debut Friday evening with a free concert by Jane-Doe, food trucks, and the first use of the city's new festival district liquor license.

Festival Coordinator Mindy White said the Bagel Bites series, which also has free concerts set for June 2 and Aug. 4, pays homage to the annual Mattoon Bagelfest's early years, when the event and its live music were held downtown. Bagelfest, which started in 1986, has been held in Peterson Park since 2000 and is set for July 19-22 this year at the park.

"This is a way to sprinkle a little bit of Bagelfest concerts over downtown and showcase local bands," White said, adding that Bagel Bites will provide a new way to utilize the Heritage Park bandshell. She also said the early evening Bagel Bites will take the place of the annual Lunch & Music summer concert series at this park, which offers little shade during the daytime.

Jane-Doe, described as the "ultimate party rock cover band in Central Illinois" and "playin' 60 years of extreme variety," will kick off Bagel Bites with its concert from 6-7:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, located at the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street.

The House of Brisket, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels, and Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn food trucks will be on site from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The event's booths also will include one for purchasing Bagel Bites T-shirts and Bagelfest concert tickets, plus another with product giveaways from Mattoon Lender's Bagels factory owner Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Concertgoers are encouraged to visit downtown restaurants and shops, as well. Hunan's Fine Asian Cuisine Restaurant, La Luna Mexican Restaurant, Luigi's Italian Restaurant, and Little Mexico also will be taking part in the first use the city's new festival district liquor license.

White said this type of license, which is becoming common in Champaign and other area cities, provides an alternative to the cramped confines of beer tents and enables special event attendees to walk around while enjoying their adult beverages.

Those ages 21 and over with identification will be able to buy alcohol from participating restaurants and carry it with them in Bagel Bites labeled cups, while wearing event wristbands, from 5-8 p.m. in that night's festival district. The district will stretch along Broadway from Little Mexico in the 1800 block to La Luna in the 1400 block, plus the park and Hunan on 17th Street.

Security for all events utilizing the new festival district license will be provided by the Mattoon Police Department, White said.