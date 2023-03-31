MATTOON — Tickets for the 1990s Country Comeback Tour and Queen tribute concerts at the 2023 Mattoon Bagelfest will go on sale Monday, with new VIP options being available.

The Country Comeback concert at 8 p.m. July 21 will feature a trio of country hit making acts from the 1990s - Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wade Hays.

"It's all three of them on stage at the same time," said city Festival Coordinator Mindy White.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel will perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Bagelfest. White said Martel helped coach actor Rami Malek for portraying Queen front man Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" and helped provide some of the vocals for this 2018 film.

For both concerts, tickets for lawn seating will be $15 and tickets for reserved seating on chairs in front of the stage will be $25. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

White said there will be three new VIP ticket options, with the first option including early entry at 5 p.m., a souvenir lanyard, preferred seating, four food vendor coupons, and a meet and greet with an artist for $60. She said the other two options will cost less by not including the meet and greet, with one being $45 with two food vendor coupons and the other being $35 with no coupons.

"We feel this is a great chance that offers our community members more experiences while still keeping it equitable," White said.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday. Those seeking VIP tickets can call the Mattoon Tourism Office, 800-500-6286, or visit this location, 1718 Broadway Ave. in the train depot. They will receive their lanyard and coupons at the concert gate.

Concert-goers can purchase lawn and reserved tickets via the office or at eventbrite.com/e/mattoon-bagelfest-2023-concerts-july-20-22-tickets-570902493727.

As always, no admission will be charged for the annual Thursday night contemporary Christian music concert at 8 p.m. July 20. This year's performer, Colton Dixon, has current hit songs such as "Build a Boat" and placed seventh on the 11th season of "American Idol." White said new children's games will be offered on Grimes Field on night of this concert.