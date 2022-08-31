Casey Popcorn Festival expands, adds Garth Brooks tribute show

CASEY — The upcoming annual Popcorn Festival has added a parade, doubled its food vendors, booked a larger carnival, and expanded its live music lineup by planning its first beer tent.

Those are some of the activities that this event's new organizers have in the works for Popcorn Festival, which is scheduled for Friday-Monday in Fairview Park. Those activities will include the festival hosting its first tribute concert to county music superstar Garth Brooks on Saturday, with a fireworks finale.

"We have put together something we are going to be proud of," said Popcorn Festival committee member Shane Todd, noting this would have been the 35th annual event if not for the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020. He said the previous longtime organizers retired after the 2021 festival and passed the responsibilities to new volunteers, who hope to see the festival continue for another 30-plus years.

Todd said their additions to the Popcorn Festival include Casey's first public event beer garden, which will be open all four days of the event. The beer garden will be just south of the mainstage and will host live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights after the mainstage concerts. He said Casey-Westfield High School alumni often hold reunions during the festival, so the committee wanted to offer an extra social activity for them and others.

"Our goal is to get people to the festival and keep them at the festival," Todd said.

Friday has been expanded from a preview night to an evening full of activities as part of this effort. Todd said the food vendors, beer garden and carnival will be open before the Boombox 1980s music band's mainstage concert at 7 p.m. Other mainstage shows will include country act Levi Riggs, 7 p.m. Saturday; The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard, 7 p.m. Sunday; and The Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the mainstage concerts is free.

Todd said the committee also has booked Conner Family Amusements to bring a wide variety of carnival rides to the festival and has grown the annual craft fair into the Butterfield Market, which will focus on handmade artisan items. He said the Butterfield name pays homage to the free popcorn that is always a central part of the festivities.

Committee member Bailey Maulding said the number of food vendors at Popcorn Festival has increased from the eight-10 in the recent past to 21 this year.

"We are super excited about doubling the food vendors," Maulding said.