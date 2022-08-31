Casey Popcorn Festival expands, adds Garth Brooks tribute show

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASEY — The upcoming annual Popcorn Festival has added a parade, doubled its food vendors, booked a larger carnival, and expanded its live music lineup by planning its first beer tent.

Those are some of the activities that this event's new organizers have in the works for Popcorn Festival, which is scheduled for Friday-Monday in Fairview Park. Those activities will include the festival hosting its first tribute concert to county music superstar Garth Brooks on Saturday, with a fireworks finale.

"We have put together something we are going to be proud of," said Popcorn Festival committee member Shane Todd, noting this would have been the 35th annual event if not for the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020. He said the previous longtime organizers retired after the 2021 festival and passed the responsibilities to new volunteers, who hope to see the festival continue for another 30-plus years.

Todd said their additions to the Popcorn Festival include Casey's first public event beer garden, which will be open all four days of the event. The beer garden will be just south of the mainstage and will host live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights after the mainstage concerts. He said Casey-Westfield High School alumni often hold reunions during the festival, so the committee wanted to offer an extra social activity for them and others.

"Our goal is to get people to the festival and keep them at the festival," Todd said.

Garth Brooks tribute

A performance of The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Casey Popcorn Festival in Fairview Park. Admission to all of the festival's main stage concerts will be free.

Friday has been expanded from a preview night to an evening full of activities as part of this effort. Todd said the food vendors, beer garden and carnival will be open before the Boombox 1980s music band's mainstage concert at 7 p.m. Other mainstage shows will include country act Levi Riggs, 7 p.m. Saturday; The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard, 7 p.m. Sunday; and The Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the mainstage concerts is free.

Todd said the committee also has booked Conner Family Amusements to bring a wide variety of carnival rides to the festival and has grown the annual craft fair into the Butterfield Market, which will focus on handmade artisan items. He said the Butterfield name pays homage to the free popcorn that is always a central part of the festivities.

Committee member Bailey Maulding said the number of food vendors at Popcorn Festival has increased from the eight-10 in the recent past to 21 this year.

"We are super excited about doubling the food vendors," Maulding said.

Todd said Popcorn Festival also will hold its first parade in many years. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. The procession will travel south from the United Methodist Church on Illinois Route 49, east on Main Street, and then north on Fourth Street to the high school. He and Maulding serve on the festival committee with fellow newcomers Jen Baysinger, Kristi Duniphan, Chalin Maulding, and Jeremy Mumford.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Casey Popcorn Festival schedule

FRIDAY

5 p.m., food stands and beer garden open for festival

6 p.m., carnival opens for festival

7 p.m., Boombox 1980s concert, bandstand

9:30 p.m., Grand Turn Band, beer tent

SATURDAY

7 a.m., KZ5K Fun Run/Walk

10 a.m., parade

11 a.m., Butterfield Market opens for festival

11 a.m.-dusk, helicopter rides

1 p.m., axe throwing and RC car racing opens for festival

1-3 p.m., Generation Gap concert, bandstand

1, 3 and 6 p.m., Family Fun Magic Show

4 p.m., Cumberland Divide open mic

7 p.m., Levi Riggs country concert, bandstand

9:30 p.m., Matt Poss concert, beer garden

SUNDAY

10:30 a.m., community worship service

11 a.m., Lions Club Jonah Fish Fry

11 a.m.-dusk, helicopter rides

Noon, Jake Hoult concert, bandstand

Noon-3 p.m., car show

1 p.m., chainsaw carvers

1, 3 and 6 p.m., Family Fun Magic Show

2:30 p.m., Zac Edington concert, beer garden

4 p.m., Cumberland Divide open mic

7 p.m., Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard, fireworks finale at 9:15 p.m., bandstand

9:30 p.m., Kris Anderson concert, beer garden

MONDAY

7 a.m., Clark County Sheriffs Association breakfast

9 a.m., Casey-Westfield High School children's fishing derby

10 a.m., Casey Saddle Club Fun Show

Noon, Jake and Makayla Hoult concert, beer garden

1 p.m., Tot-Rod Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m., The Fortunate Sons, Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute, bandstand

2 p.m., Rotary Club Bessie Bingo

6 p.m., festival closes

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

