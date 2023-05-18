CHARLESTON — The new East Central Chorale is scheduled to present its debut concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium.

This new community choir, under the direction of Juliane Sharp, has titled its concert, "Metamorphosis: The transition from a troubled past to a brighter future."

The concert will feature song selections by Hagenberg, Kirchner, Powell, Martin and other composers reflecting the messages of "darkness to light, sadness to joy, isolation to community, and silence to glorious sound."

Sharp, choral director at the high school, formed this choir in January in affiliation with the Coles County Arts Council. The ensemble is open to anyone age 18 or older with choral music experience wishing to participate in the public performance of music in a variety of genres and time periods.

General admission to Sunday's concert will be $10 per person. Advance tickets are available at charlestonhs.booktix.com/. More information about the community choir is available at the East Central Chorale page on Facebook.