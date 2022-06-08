 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston Community Band concert to open with jazz band

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band's second concert of the season is scheduled to begin early at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, with a performance by its jazz band.

Ginger Stanfield, director of the band, said the jazz group will play "Sausalito Strut," "Spinning Wheel," and "Oye Como Va" during this show at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater.  The concert band's regular performance at 7:30 p.m. will then feature "The Star Spangled Banner," "His Honor March," "Banners On Parade," "You’ve Got A Friend In Me" from "Toy Story," "God Bless America," "Abide With Me," "The Klaxon March," "Party Rock," "A Blessed Hymn," "Mack The Knife," "Baby Elephant Walk," and "The Billboard March."

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the amphitheater for seating at this free concert. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved to the Eastern Illinois University Doudna Fine Arts Center. 

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

