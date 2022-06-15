Charleston Community Band concert to start early with brass group

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert on Thursday, June 16, is scheduled to begin early with its Quint-essential Brass group playing pre-concert music beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

The song list for the brass group will feature "In The Hall of the Mountain King," "Invincible Eagle March," "Sleepwalk," "Colonel Bogey March," "Glen and Galley," and "Marching Through Georgia."

At 7:30 p.m., the full concert band will begin the main concert. The band will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Fanfare Magnificat," "The Spirit of Thanksgiving," "The Bare Necessities," "Crocodile Rock," "Civil War Reflections," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Beer Barrel Polka," "Beautiful Savior," "Tijuana Brass In Concert," and "Bunker Hill March."

Admission to the concert will be free. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on at the Daum Amphitheater at Kiwanis Park.

Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center is the rain location for the concert.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

