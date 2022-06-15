Charleston Community Band concert to start early with brass group

CHARLESTON — The
Charleston Community Band concert on Thursday, June 16, is scheduled to begin early with its Quint-essential Brass group playing pre-concert music beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Park.
The song list for the brass group will feature "In The Hall of the Mountain King," "Invincible Eagle March," "Sleepwalk," "Colonel Bogey March," "Glen and Galley," and "Marching Through Georgia."
At 7:30 p.m., the full concert band will begin the main concert. The band will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Fanfare Magnificat," "The Spirit of Thanksgiving," "The Bare Necessities," "Crocodile Rock," "Civil War Reflections," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Beer Barrel Polka," "Beautiful Savior," "Tijuana Brass In Concert," and "Bunker Hill March."
Admission to the concert will be free. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on at the
Daum Amphitheater at Kiwanis Park.
Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center is the rain location for the concert.
PHOTOS: drive-in concert by the Charleston Community Band at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
drive-in concert 1 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 2 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 3 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 4 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 5 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 6 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 7 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 8 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 9 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 10 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 11 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 12 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 13 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 14 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 15 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 16 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 17 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 18 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 19 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 20 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 21 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 22 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 23 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 24 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 25 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 26 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 27 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 28 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 29 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!