CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band plans Thursday evening, May 25, to hold the first full rehearsal for its upcoming 46th season.
The large concert band rehearsal is scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. in Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, following the jazz band's first rehearsal earlier this week.
"There are over 70 volunteer musicians sharing their talents together. Ages of performers range from 13 to 90," said Ginger Stanfield, director of the community band. Additional musicians are welcome to join.
Stanfield said the community band will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from June 1-July 6 at the Daum Ampitheather in Kiwanis Park. In case of rain, the performances will be moved to the Doudna's concert hall.
"We will be performing a wide variety of music throughout the season each week, with our annual Patriotic Concert on June 29," Stanfield said.
The jazz band is set to perform pre-concert music for two of the full band's weekly concerts, plus at 10 a.m. July 15 in the Effingham Artisan Fair and 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kiwanis Park.
Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal.
Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school.
Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School.
Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgerson Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.
Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade.
This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richterwork on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.