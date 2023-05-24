CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band plans Thursday evening, May 25, to hold the first full rehearsal for its upcoming 46th season.

The large concert band rehearsal is scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. in Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, following the jazz band's first rehearsal earlier this week.

"There are over 70 volunteer musicians sharing their talents together. Ages of performers range from 13 to 90," said Ginger Stanfield, director of the community band. Additional musicians are welcome to join.

Stanfield said the community band will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from June 1-July 6 at the Daum Ampitheather in Kiwanis Park. In case of rain, the performances will be moved to the Doudna's concert hall.

"We will be performing a wide variety of music throughout the season each week, with our annual Patriotic Concert on June 29," Stanfield said.

The jazz band is set to perform pre-concert music for two of the full band's weekly concerts, plus at 10 a.m. July 15 in the Effingham Artisan Fair and 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kiwanis Park.