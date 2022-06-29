Charleston Community Band to hold annual Patriotic Concert

CHARLESTON — The
Charleston Community Band plans to hold its annual Patriotic Concert on Thursday, June 30, in advance of the upcoming Red, White & Blue Days festivities.
The concert band's patriotic show will be held at 7:30pm. at
Kiwanis Park's Daum Amphitheater following pre-concert music by the group's jazz band at 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center will be the rain location for the concert.
"Bring your lawn chairs and join us for our all patriotic music, free concert," said band director Ginger Stanfield. "The weather may be warm, but the music will stir the hearts of all as we honor all veterans past and present."
The jazz band will play "The American Patrol," "America the Beautiful," and "Bandstand Boogie" The concert band will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Under The Double Eagle March," "Within These Hallowed Halls," "Rugged Old Flag" with narration by John Roberts, "Armed Forces Salute," "I Saw The Light," "Flight of Valor," "Chimes of Liberty," "God Bless the USA," "The Washington Post March," "Let There Be Peace On Earth," and "The Stars & Stripes Forever."
Red, White & Blue Days festivities are planned Saturday-Monday in Morton Park during this Fourth of July celebration. The band is set to ride and perform on a 40-foot trailer provided by R&W Trucking of Charleston in the parade at 1 p.m. Monday.
PHOTOS: drive-in concert by the Charleston Community Band at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
drive-in concert 1 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 2 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 3 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 4 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 5 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 6 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 7 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 8 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 9 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 10 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 11 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 12 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 13 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 14 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 15 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 16 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 17 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 18 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 19 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 20 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 21 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 22 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 23 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 24 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 25 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 26 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 27 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 28 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 29 07.02.20.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
