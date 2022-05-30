 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Charleston Community Band to hold first concert of the season

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band plans to hold the first concert of its 45th season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater.

Ginger Stanfield, director of the band, said musicians of all ages from throughout East Central Illinois volunteer their time and talents each year to keep this tradition going.

"We have new members this year, along with many veteran members back, to play the variety of music performed each year," Stanfield said. "We even have two of the founding musicians playing again with us this summer. They are Jayne Ozier and Dale Downs."

Band practice

The Charleston Community Band is shown holding its first practice of the 2022 season on Thursday, May 26 at Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.

Stanfield said the concerts are scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday now through July 7 at Kiwanis Park and each show will feature different music. Admission will be free, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blanket to sit on the amphitheater's tiered seating area.

If the weather is inclement on the night of a concert, the event will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts concert hall.

Stanfield noted that the band will perform its annual patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. June 30 in conjunction with the Red, White & Blue Days festival and then perform on July 4 on a trailer in the Fourth of July parade.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five celebrities that got married for the first time after 40

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five celebrities that got married for the first time after 40

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News