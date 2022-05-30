Charleston Community Band to hold first concert of the season

CHARLESTON — The
Charleston Community Band plans to hold the first concert of its 45th season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater.
Ginger Stanfield, director of the band, said musicians of all ages from throughout East Central Illinois volunteer their time and talents each year to keep this tradition going.
"We have new members this year, along with many veteran members back, to play the variety of music performed each year," Stanfield said. "We even have two of the
founding musicians playing again with us this summer. They are Jayne Ozier and Dale Downs."
The Charleston Community Band is shown holding its first practice of the 2022 season on Thursday, May 26 at Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY GINGER STANFIELD
Stanfield said the concerts are scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday now through July 7 at Kiwanis Park and each show will feature different music. Admission will be free, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blanket to sit on the amphitheater's tiered seating area.
If the weather is inclement on the night of a concert, the event will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts concert hall.
Stanfield noted that the band will perform its annual patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. June 30 in conjunction with the Red, White & Blue Days festival and then perform on July 4 on a trailer in the Fourth of July parade.
PHOTOS: drive-in concert by the Charleston Community Band at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
drive-in concert 1 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 2 07.02.20.JPG
