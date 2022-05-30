Charleston Community Band to hold first concert of the season

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band plans to hold the first concert of its 45th season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater.

Ginger Stanfield, director of the band, said musicians of all ages from throughout East Central Illinois volunteer their time and talents each year to keep this tradition going.

"We have new members this year, along with many veteran members back, to play the variety of music performed each year," Stanfield said. "We even have two of the founding musicians playing again with us this summer. They are Jayne Ozier and Dale Downs."

Stanfield said the concerts are scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday now through July 7 at Kiwanis Park and each show will feature different music. Admission will be free, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blanket to sit on the amphitheater's tiered seating area.

If the weather is inclement on the night of a concert, the event will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts concert hall.

Stanfield noted that the band will perform its annual patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. June 30 in conjunction with the Red, White & Blue Days festival and then perform on July 4 on a trailer in the Fourth of July parade.

