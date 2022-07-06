 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston Community Band to perform final concert of the season

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band is scheduled to perform the final concert of its 2022 summer season on Thursday, July 7.

"We will be performing lots of fun and popular music this week from past decades to now. Songs from The Beatles, Beach Boys, Dick Clark, and old TV shows, plus more," said band Director Ginger Stanfield.

Charleston Community Band's song list will feature "The Star-Spangled Banner," "National Emblem March," "Man of La Mancha," "A Nation’s Prayer," "Comedy Classics," the theme from “Jag,” The Beach Boys' greatest hits, "Happy," "Hello, Goodbye," "Amazing Grace," and "Rock, Roll and Remember."

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. If the weather is rainy, the show will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center concert hall.

"We would like to thank everyone for coming out to support us over the past six weeks. And, thank you to our sponsors and the Charleston Recreation Department," Stanfield said.

The community group's jazz band is also scheduled to perform at 10:30 a.m. July 16 during the Artisan Fair at Tuscan Hills Winery in Effingham.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

