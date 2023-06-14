Keith Kohanzo, left, fires a saluting gun during the playing of the 1812 Overture during the Charleston Community Band concert at Kiwanis Park in Charleston, Ill., on Thursday, July 1, 2010.

Charleston Community Band entertains crowd

The band’s extended concert featured a miniature cannon during the performance of ‘The 1812 Overture.’ The miniature cannon, known as a saluting gun, was provided courtesy of Boy Scouts troop leader Keith Kohanzo. The band’s final concert of the season is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Kiwanis Park. The band also will perform in the Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charleston. Visit www.jg-tc.com to view more photos from Thursday night’s concert.