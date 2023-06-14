CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band will perform songs by The Beatles and from the musical "Grease" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Kiwanis Park as part of its summer concert series.
Other songs on the set list for the band's concert include "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Bravura March," "You Raise Me Up," "Duke Ellington in Concert," "Sweet Caroline," "God Bless America," "Abide With Me," and "Hooked on a Feeling."
The concert will be held at the Daum Ampatheather. Admission will be free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
If the weather is inclement, the concert will be held at Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.
Charleston Community Band entertains crowd
The band’s extended concert featured a miniature cannon during the performance of ‘The 1812 Overture.’ The miniature cannon, known as a saluting gun, was provided courtesy of Boy Scouts troop leader Keith Kohanzo. The band’s final concert of the season is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Kiwanis Park. The band also will perform in the Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charleston. Visit www.jg-tc.com to view more photos from Thursday night’s concert.
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
