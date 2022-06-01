 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston Community Band to play 'Encanto' music, other movie songs

CHARLESTON — Music from the 2021 animated film "Encanto" and from classic movies are on the set list Thursday, June 2, for the Charleston Community Band's first concert of its 45th season.

Band Director Ginger Stanfield said the concert will also feature the "Star Spangled Banner," "Crown Him With Many Crowns," "Cartoon Carnival," "America the Beautiful," "March Of The Cue Balls," "Summertime" from "Porgy & Bess," "A String of Pearls," "Sweet Caroline," and "Allied Honor March."

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater. Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. If conditions are inclement, the concert will be moved to Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts concert hall.

Charleston Community Band entertains crowd

The band’s extended concert featured a miniature cannon during the performance of ‘The 1812 Overture.’ The miniature cannon, known as a saluting gun, was provided courtesy of Boy Scouts troop leader Keith Kohanzo. The band’s final concert of the season is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Kiwanis Park. The band also will perform in the Fourth of July parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charleston. Visit www.jg-tc.com to view more photos from Thursday night’s concert.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

