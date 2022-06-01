Charleston Community Band to play 'Encanto' music, other movie songs

CHARLESTON — Music from the 2021 animated film "Encanto" and from classic movies are on the set list Thursday, June 2, for the Charleston Community Band's first concert of its 45th season.
Band Director Ginger Stanfield said the concert will also feature the "Star Spangled Banner," "Crown Him With Many Crowns," "Cartoon Carnival," "America the Beautiful," "March Of The Cue Balls," "Summertime" from "Porgy & Bess," "A String of Pearls," "Sweet Caroline," and "Allied Honor March."
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater. Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. If conditions are inclement, the concert will be moved to Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts concert hall.
