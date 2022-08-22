 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Charleston Community Jazz Band, other groups to perform in Kiwanis Park

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Jazz Band is set to perform its final concert of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Kiwanis Park, but the Concerts in the Park Series there will continue through September.

"Jazz band members have been rehearsing and performing since mid-May," said Charleston Community Band Director Ginger Stanfield as she prepared for Tuesday's show at the Daum Amphitheater. "The concert is free to attend, but audience members will need a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The weather is to be perfect, so please come out for an evening of light jazz and big band music."

The 18-member jazz band's music lineup will feature "American Patrol," "Sausalito Strut," "Moonlight Serenade," "St. Louis Blues," "Brown Eyed Girl," "Bandstand Boogie," "Oye Como Va," "Stormy Weather," "Caravan," "Domino," and "Flying Home."

Watch now: Charleston run, walk memorializes fallen service members

Charleston Tourism and Special Events Supervisor Lori Henderson said the jazz band show will be part of the city's Concerts in the Park Series.

"We have a different band scheduled for every Tuesday night in September," Henderson said. "These are free concerts with pretty impressive musicians and they are all at 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, Daum Amphitheater."

The upcoming concerts will feature Moondogs, a local seven-piece classic rock cover band, Sept 6;  Doty, Dexter & Hays, a local acoustic trio performing a variety of popular music, Sept. 13; General 11, an alternative rock band from Michigan, Sept. 20; and East Central Harmony Choir, a local women's acapella chorus singing four-part barbershop style harmony, Sept. 25.

Photos: 2022 Run for the Fallen

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘House Of The Dragon’ premiere crashes HBO Max for some

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘House Of The Dragon’ premiere crashes HBO Max for some

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News