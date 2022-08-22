Charleston Community Jazz Band, other groups to perform in Kiwanis Park

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Jazz Band is set to perform its final concert of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Kiwanis Park, but the Concerts in the Park Series there will continue through September.

"Jazz band members have been rehearsing and performing since mid-May," said Charleston Community Band Director Ginger Stanfield as she prepared for Tuesday's show at the Daum Amphitheater. "The concert is free to attend, but audience members will need a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The weather is to be perfect, so please come out for an evening of light jazz and big band music."

The 18-member jazz band's music lineup will feature "American Patrol," "Sausalito Strut," "Moonlight Serenade," "St. Louis Blues," "Brown Eyed Girl," "Bandstand Boogie," "Oye Como Va," "Stormy Weather," "Caravan," "Domino," and "Flying Home."

Charleston Tourism and Special Events Supervisor Lori Henderson said the jazz band show will be part of the city's Concerts in the Park Series.

"We have a different band scheduled for every Tuesday night in September," Henderson said. "These are free concerts with pretty impressive musicians and they are all at 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, Daum Amphitheater."