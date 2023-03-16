CHARLESTON — The vocalists in the Charleston High School's Maximum Forte a cappella group will be returning a bit early from spring break to hit the road on Friday, March 17, for a major regional competition.

Maximum Forte is scheduled to travel approximately 200 miles to the east to compete in the International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) Midwest Semifinals on Saturday at Harrison, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

The vocalists and their choral music teacher, Juliane Sharp, submitted a wildcard video of their performance to the ICHSA and subsequently got word on March 8 that they would be moving on to the Midwest semifinals. This news arrived on the second to last day of classes before spring break.

"Just when I thought I was going to ease on into spring break!," Sharp exclaimed in her announcement of the Midwest semifinals trip. Maximum Forte was subsequently able to squeeze in a practice on March 9 in newly renovated Swickard Auditorium at the high school before the vocalists went their separate ways for spring break.

Now, Sharp will be returning from her family vacation just in time to join Maximum Forte on the road. Parents of the vocalists are finishing up the details of a celebration to help send them on their way.

Maximum Forte placed third at the ICHSA Quarterfinals on Feb. 4-5 in Kansas City. They took two out of the four special awards, with Tristan Williams winning best arrangement for his chart of “Legendary” and Megan Heise winning best vocal percussionist.

"The students represented Charleston with not just musical excellence, but were kind and gracious competitors," Sharp posted afterward.