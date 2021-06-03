Chicago to play Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA — Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, returns to Peoria Civic Center Theater on July 24.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Toyota Box Office.

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2021 marks the band’s 54th consecutive year of touring. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone.

Chicago's first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.