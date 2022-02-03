Classical music concert to be held at Mattoon First United Methodist

MATTOON — A classical concert featuring Jiafeng Yan and his family members will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Mattoon First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Ave., Mattoon.

Yan is the accompanist for the church’s 9 a.m. Sunday traditional worship service. A free-will offering for the Yan family will be taken and refreshments will be served.

This concert will mainly feature solo classical piano repertoire and a few selections from violin and cello music, including works by Beethoven, Liszt, Seitz, Squire, Medtner, and Gershwin, etc.

Yan is active as a solo and collaborative pianist and has performed in piano and chamber music festivals in Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Oregon, California, and major cities in China. He has been the recipient of many performance awards, including the Hebei Youth Piano Competition (1st prize), the Pearl River National Young Pianists Competition (outstanding performer), the First National Duo-Piano Competition (top prize), and winner of the Concerto Competition at the University of Illinois. As a piano soloist, Yan has appeared with the University of Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Joliet Symphony Orchestra, and Northern Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

Yan is a faculty member at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Yan is a recording artist for the Pacific Media label and his most recently released CD titled Fantasia (2020) includes performances of Schubert’s Wanderer Fantasy Op. 15, Beethoven’s Sonatas Op. 27, Medtner’s Sonata Reminiscenza, Op. 38 No. 1, and Scriabin’s Étude Op. 2, No. 1.

