Coles County Band 5 Mile Train to perform at Linn Park Gathering

MARTINSVILLE — 5 Mile Train will be performing at this week's Gathering at Linn Park in Martinsville.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Linn Park Amphitheater, located one block east of downtown Martinsville. There is no admission fee but a free-will donation will be collected.

5 Mile Train is a cover band based out Coles County. Their concert will include a wide variety of music, including Motown, country, classic rock and pop. Their music covers several decades and music genres, so everyone attending will hear some of their all-time favorite songs.

The band has gained popularity in East Central Illinois since it was started in 2016. They perform regularly at the Coles County Elks Lodge, VFW, area festivals and book private parties. 5 Mile Train also recently performed at the Casey July 4th festivities.

Concessions will be available at 6 p.m.