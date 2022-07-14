 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Coles County Band 5 Mile Train to perform at Linn Park Gathering

  • 0

MARTINSVILLE — 5 Mile Train will be performing at this week's Gathering at Linn Park in Martinsville.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Linn Park Amphitheater, located one block east of downtown Martinsville. There is no admission fee but a free-will donation will be collected.

5 Mile Train is a cover band based out Coles County. Their concert will include a wide variety of music, including Motown, country, classic rock and pop. Their music covers several decades and music genres, so everyone attending will hear some of their all-time favorite songs.

Drum Corps International Summer Tour comes to EIU

The band has gained popularity in East Central Illinois since it was started in 2016. They perform regularly at the Coles County Elks Lodge, VFW, area festivals and book private parties. 5 Mile Train also recently performed at the Casey July 4th festivities.

Concessions will be available at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Martin and Martin Short 'dismayed' by Selena Gomez Emmy snub

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Martin and Martin Short 'dismayed' by Selena Gomez Emmy snub

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News