CHARLESTON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its 53rd annual summer show at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Dvorak Concert Hall on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

Titled "Recollection," the show will present music and stories based on what the chorus did more that 50 years ago and will feature 25 singers and four local quartets, in addition to two ensembles. Singers come from as far away as Champaign, Paris, Newton and Altamont

One of the classic songs to be performed is "Lida Rose" from "The Music Man." Aimee Wetenkamp, vocal music teacher at Neoga, will sing the solo background in the song.

Also participating in the concert will be the South of Normal Quartet, who won the State of Illinois Contest in 2017 and who specialize in humorous and fun interaction with the audience; and the Forefront Quartet, who won the International Quartet Contest in 2016, and who have performed throughout the country and overseas.

Tickets for this concert are $20 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years of age and can be reserved by calling the EIU Box Office at 217-581-3110.