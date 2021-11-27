Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold Christmas Benefit Concert

CHARLESTON — For more than 25 years, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus has presented Christmas benefit concerts for local food pantries and homeless shelters.

The 30-man chorus, consisting of members from 16 different communities, along with five quartets and an ensemble, placed second in a statewide competition last fall.

They will perform a one-hour Christmas benefit concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Wesley United Methodist Church Charleston and at 7 p.m. that night at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon. Both churches require that those attending and those who sing, wear masks.

The first half of each concert will feature secular Christmas music while the final portion will feature more traditional religious songs.

A classical guitarist also will perform and more than a dozen youngsters from Jefferson School in Charleston will contribute with a drum ensemble.

Each year, several thousand dollars are collected with the free will offering and more than $50,000 has been given to these worthy causes in recent years.

