Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold Christmas benefit concert

CHARLESTON — For the 30th year, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present two Christmas concerts.

They will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4. They will be at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th St., Charleston, and at 7 p.m. in the United Christian Church, 200 E. Lafayette, Mattoon.

The 30-man chorus with three quartets and two ensembles will present the one-hour programs with secular songs including "Jingle Bells," "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" and more, along with spiritual songs such as "Go Tell It On the Mountain," "Carol of the Bells," "Little Drummer Boy" and "O Holy Night." Several area singers will also join them in singing a medley of favorites.

The concerts are free, but donations are encouraged. Among the beneficiaries of the event are area high school vocal music programs.