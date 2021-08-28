Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold concert in the park

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Kiwanis Park in Charleston. This summer they have performed similar concerts in Arthur, Mattoon, Oakland and Atwood.

The concert is free and audience members may want to bring lawn chairs. The program lasts about an hour with a wide variety of songs. Three quartets will sing as well.

The group has 25 singers, each with an average of 15 years of barbershop experience. They are rated one of the top five choruses in Illinois. Not all the singers are from Coles County. Some 15 towns are represented in the group, including Altamont, Arthur, Atwood, Brocton, Champaign, Charleston, Hindsboro, Mount Zion, Newton, Oakland, Paris, St. Elmo, Sullivan and Tuscola.

The group is also well known for its community outreach: singing in churches, nursing homes, town festivals and annual benefit Christmas and Easter concerts for local food pantries and homeless shelter programs. Vocal music programs in area high schools financially benefit from the singing valentines efforts. Each year some $10,000 is raised in community service.

The Coles County Barbershop Chorus has been in existence for 51 years.

