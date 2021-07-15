Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold concert in the park

Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and listen to some real harmonies. Three barbershop quartets and an octet will perform gospel, country western and other barbershop favorites.

The group is one of the top five barbershop choruses in Illinois and is well known for its community service, raising more than $10,000 annually through benefit concerts for homeless shelters and area food pantries. The 28 singers come from 17 nearby towns and the program will last about an hour.