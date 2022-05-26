Coles County Barbershop Chorus to present 52nd summer show

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will hold its 52nd Summer Show at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Eastern Illinois University's Dvorak Concert Hall.

After the past two Summer Shows were cancelled by COVID, the hope is that this upcoming return to the stage will allow the group to regain the financial support it needs to continue their 50 years of community outreach to churches, nursing homes and doing benefit concerts for area homeless shelters and food pantries.

The Coles County Barbershop Chorus features 30 men, from 16 different communities, a top five finalist in state competition, three local quartets and ensembles with Vocal Spectrum (International Championship Quartet) as the feature.

Tickets are available at tickets.colescountychorus.com or at doudnatix.universitytickets.com or by calling the EIU Box office at 217-581-3110 or Charlie at 618-335-9237. Tickets may also be purchased at the venue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.