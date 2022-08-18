Confederate Railroad, T.G. Sheppard to perform at Windsor Harvest Picnic

WINDSOR — Nationally known country acts Confederate Railroad and T.G. Sheppard are set to perform concerts during the Windsor Harvest Picnic this weekend.

Harvest Picnic organizers have reported that Confederate Railroad will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Sheppard will play at 7 p.m. Saturday on stage at the Windsor city park, 1103 Pennsylvania Ave. Admission to the concerts is free, but donations are welcome.

Organizers also have scheduled concerts by the Family Worship Center Band at 6 p.m. and Jake Hoult and Mikayla Joy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the festival's opening night.

Funds for the free concerts are raised with the help of Harvest Picnic fundraising dinners: pork chops, 4 p.m. Thursday; fish, 5 p.m. Friday; and chicken, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other scheduled events include the Little Miss & Mister Picnic winners announcement at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Saturday's events include a Windsor FFA breakfast, 6-10 a.m.; 5K run, 7:30 a.m.; pedal tractor pull, 10 a.m.; and parade, 3 p.m.