Confederate Railroad, T.G. Sheppard to perform at Windsor Harvest Picnic

WINDSOR — Nationally known country acts Confederate Railroad and T.G. Sheppard are set to perform concerts during the Windsor Harvest Picnic this weekend.

Harvest Picnic organizers have reported that Confederate Railroad will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Sheppard will play at 7 p.m. Saturday on stage at the Windsor city park, 1103 Pennsylvania Ave. Admission to the concerts is free, but donations are welcome.

Organizers also have scheduled concerts by the Family Worship Center Band at 6 p.m. and Jake Hoult and Mikayla Joy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the festival's opening night.

Country rock band Confederate Railroad is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Windsor Harvest Picnic.

Funds for the free concerts are raised with the help of Harvest Picnic fundraising dinners: pork chops, 4 p.m. Thursday; fish, 5 p.m. Friday; and chicken, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other scheduled events include the Little Miss & Mister Picnic winners announcement at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Watch now: Run for the Fallen, Air Show, Relay for Life all set Saturday

Saturday's events include a Windsor FFA breakfast, 6-10 a.m.; 5K run, 7:30 a.m.; pedal tractor pull, 10 a.m.; and parade, 3 p.m.

Carnival rides and food vendors also will be part of this festival in Windsor, located along Illinois Route 16 in Shelby County.

Country star T.G. Sheppard is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Windsor Harvest Picnic.
