CASEY — Country singer Josh Gracin will give a free concert at the Casey Popcorn Festival in September.

Gracin, known for hits like "Nothin' to Lose," "Stay With Me (Brass Bed)" and "I Want to Live," will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Fairview Park.

He is a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and finished in fourth place on Season 2 of "American Idol."

Well Hungarians will open the Saturday night show.

The Casey Popcorn Festival is set for Sept. 1-4 at Fairview Park. For a full events lineup and other information, go to popcornfestival.net.