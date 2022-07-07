Country singer, Mattoon native Missy Garnett to perform in her hometown

MATTOON — Nashville-based country singer and Mattoon native Missy Garnett plans to perform a concert in her hometown for the first time in many years and bring her full band with her.

Garnett, the stage name for Missy (Linder) Gawthorp, said she looks forward to reconnecting with her friends in the community during her concert from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave.

"I have been away for so long. There are a lot of people I haven't seen. I have been wanting to come home and do a concert for many, many years," Garnett said, noting that concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led her to cancel a Mattoon show that had been planned for September 2021. She said tickets for that cancelled show will still be honored.

Performing at the Legion also will provide an opportunity to circle back to her family's musical past in Mattoon. She noted that her father, Roy Linder, regularly performed with his band, The Country Gentlemen, at the clubs of local fraternal organizations for many years.

"We come from a long line of musicians in my family," Garnett said.

That musical family also includes her sister, Carla Gill, who is scheduled to perform her solo tribute act to Cher, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and other legendary singing stars from 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Mattoon American Legion. She grew up in Mattoon and now lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Garnett worked on air with Mattoon radio station 101.3 WMCI's "Yawn Patrol" from 2000 to 2004 and then moved to Nashville in 2005 to focus on her music, which has included a self-titled CD followed by Sign of the Times. The Cherry Hills Records recording artist performs regularly at venues in Tennessee and Kentucky, and has opened for acts such as Gary Allen, Keith Urban, and Trace Adkins.

The country singer said she formed her Missy Garnett Band in 2013. Garnett said the band's current lineup of Jack Scott, lead guitar; Bob Lewin, keyboards; Kevin Lewin, drums; and Rudy Zethromel, bass has brought a lot of professional music experience with them.

"My guys are awesome. We are like family. We all look out for each other," Garnett said, adding that she appreciates them taking part in the July 30 Mattoon show. She said the $10 admission charge will help cover their travel costs.

Garnett said she loves and appreciates all kinds of music, which is reflected in their live show cover songs ranging from country stars such as Carrie Underwood to classic rock stars such as Janis Joplin. She said they will bring that fun mix of music to the Mattoon American Legion.