MARTINSVILLE — Creole Stomp will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Led by Creole fiddler and accordionist Dennis Stroughmatt, Creole Stomp has performed for audiences across North American since 2002. Often informally known as “The Grateful Dead of Creole Music,” they will perform a variety of contemporary blues, swamp pop and traditional Cajun tunes.

The concert is free and sponsored by Martinsville on the Move.

Concessions will be available starting at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.